SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday campaign is coming to all Price Chopper/Market 32 locations. The campaign will run from November 14 through December 24. In 2021, the “Red Kettle” campaign at the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores raised more than $500,000 in donations.

The campaign first began in 1891 by Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee at the Oakland Ferry Landing in San Francisco to raise funds in order to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. Today, donations from red kettles help support millions of Americans during the holiday season.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Mona Golub, Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

“The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for its continuing partnership with Price Chopper and Market 32 stores,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Each Christmas season, Salvation Army Red Kettles located in front of these stores raise more than $500,000 which helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, and many other services to local families and individuals in need throughout the year. Thank you to our generous partners and donors for helping to make real change happen in the lives of others.”