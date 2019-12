QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salvation Army’s red kettle and jingling bell are an annual guest of Aviation Mall’s doors. But this year, the Glens Falls chapter has taken operations inside the Queensbury mall in a bigger push to help families in need.

The Salvation Army’s “Holiday Headquarters” was set up at the end of November in the mall’s food court, and the local chapter’s officers are feeling good about the difference a presence in the mall makes.