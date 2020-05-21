Salvation Army to hold next drive-thru food pantry at Warrensburg fairground

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Salvation Army and Tri County United Way are set to hold another drive-thru food pantry Friday, continuing work with North Country Ministry and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The pantry is set to be held at Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg, starting at 11 a.m.

Those in need can drive up and have what they need delivered directly to the trunks of their cars, without breaking social distancing.

The pantry has been held at several locations, including at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. It is a first-come, first-served event, and is advertised as open to anyone in need to make sure residents have enough food through the COVID-19 pandemic.

