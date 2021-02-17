Salvation Army plans another drive-thru food pantry at The Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salvation Army of Glens Falls is once again organizing a drive-thru food pantry at Six Flags Great Escape’s rear entrance.

From 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 22, the Salvation Army is working with USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program to put on a contact-free food bank service at 33 Round Pond Road. The food pantry is open to any members of the public who need the support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army last hosted four food pantry events at the same spot in October of last year. One morning then, a line of cars stretched down Round Pond Road for a quarter-mile.

The food pantry is first come, first serve. All volunteers will wear masks, gloves and be socially distanced.

It was not indicated how many boxes of food would be available. Roughly 1,100 boxes per food drive were given out in October.

Warren County, Tri-County United Way, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Six Flags are also partners in holding the food bank.

The USDA Farmers to Families program is working in the north country as part of a wider effort to get fresh produce, meat and dairy to those in need nationwide. They were also involved in the series of October food pantries.