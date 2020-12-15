Salvation Army of Glens Falls in need of extra help to ‘Rescue Christmas’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone and everything from people and families to businesses and organizations. With that, the Salvation Army’s need to offer services is at an all time high including the iconic red kettles and cash donations which have reportedly fallen 25% short this year as well as toy donations which are down a reported 50%.

With Christmas just 10 days away, the Salvation Army is asking the public to “Rescue Christmas” with the following options:

First, people can join the Rescue Christmas Streaming Event with special performance by Tony DeSare starting at 6 p.m. on December 23 by sending in a video (or a link to one) to Major Leo Lloyd at leo.lloyd@use.salvationarmy.org Produced by PEPE Productions & hosted by Michael DeeJay Dubray

Share a holiday video from your school, place of worship, club or organization. Music, dance or drama performances are great but so is a simple holiday wish for the community

Share a holiday video greeting card from your family

Share a video message about how you were helped or helped at the Salvation Army this year

Please make sure all video entries are filmed horizontally if recorded on a phone and that audio is good before sending

Then tune into the event on You Tube @ The Salvation Army of Glens Falls 12/26 and share on social medial

Additionally, people can purchase a toy for a local child through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Gift Registry at Walmart. Virtual donations can also be made using their online Christmas Kettle.