Salvation Army of Glens Falls accepts 24-hour challenge for donations

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has accepted the 24-hour challenge to “ring in” support for their Kettle Campaign this season.

Captain Leo Lloyd, the Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Corps in Glens Falls, will set out to ring the bell for at least 24 continuous hours starting at noon on Monday the 23 at the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.

Captain Lloyd’s plan is to ring the bell for at least 24 hours. He said he is willing to surpass the 24-hour mark in order to reach his $24,000 donation goal.

Captain Lloyd said, “We are facing a serious issue with our Kettles being short this year, but we’re going to have some fun while we work to close the gap. We’ll have free hot chocolate and donuts, DJ Michael Dubray will join us after dark to spin Christmas records, and the community will come together to help those in need, so please come support us.”

The iconic Red Kettles support social service programs year-round, and all donations stay in the Glens Falls community. In addition, the Salvation Army also provides Christmas meals, gifts, toys, as well as hope to those that need it most.

Captain Lloyd says helping others is the best way get in the holiday spirit. “This year we were able to give Christmas presents to 872 kids. 900 families took home holiday baskets with enough food for a week, along with all the fixings for a special holiday dinner. The feeling you get from that is indescribable.”

Last year the Glens Falls Salvation Army gave more that 100,000 meals to people in need around the community through its Essential Food program.