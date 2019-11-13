Salvation Army of Albany kicks off Red Kettle Campaign with a modern twist

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army or Albany kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday, debuting a brand new high-tech way to donate.

Don’t have a few dollars or change to throw in the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles? You can now donate using your smartphone!

When you spot a Salvation Army bell ringer this season, simply pull up your phone’s camera or QR code reader and scan the QR code on the Salvation Army sign next to the kettle.

The code will take you to a web page allowing you to donate directly to the Salvation Army.

The page accepts Apple or Google payment options.

The funds are then donated to local Salvation Army units based your billing Zip code.

A receipt is sent to your email address.

Now in its 129th year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is a critical source of funding for the Army’s programs and services for thousands of families, youth, and senior citizens in the Albany area. The Salvation Army says it provides meals, toys, and other holiday support, for those in need. The program also funds a variety of local services, including The Salvation Army’s Mobile Feeding Program, Food Pantry, The Gathering Place for Seniors, sewing classes, and zumba classes.

The annual campaign kicked off on Wednesday, but the bell ringers will hit the streets near you on Thursday.