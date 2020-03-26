Salvation Army looking for donations to keep up with need in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Salvation Army says they have seen a much greater need for food services throughout the state. They say in one week the food pantry in Saratoga Springs gave out a month’s worth of food.

They are asking for donations to meet the increased need.

“For 155 years, The Salvation Army has found ways to help those who are hurting. Our passion to serve people leads to creativity in the way we meet human need,” says Empire State Divisional Commander Major Ivan Rock. “We are committed to serving people, not just during this crisis, but during the recovery.”

The Salvation Army is looking for donations of canned goods, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, diapers, baby wipes, formula, and financial contributions. Donations can be made here or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

