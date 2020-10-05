Salvation Army holding drive-thru food pantries Mondays at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Salvation Army of Glens Falls held their first Great Escape parking lot food pantry Monday.

Six Flags, United Way and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce came together to hold the first event Monday, distributing food to local families in vehicles.

Help also came from the Farmers to Families Food Box program, a program from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Like the Salvation Army’s drives at the Aviation Mall and the Warrensburg Fairground, drivers are corralled into the food bank and given supplies without ever leaving their cars. The bank itself was set up on the amusement park’s employee lot on Round Pond Road on Monday. A line of cars came down the road to get dry and canned goods and other essentials.

Two more food banks are set at The Great Escape, Oct. 12 and 19, both from 10 a.m. to noon.

All are welcome to recieve food and other supplies, especially those whose lives and income have been impacted by COVID-19.

