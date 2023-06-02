ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of National Donut Day — Dunkin’ and The Salvation Army teamed up to give back to Capital Region veterans and first responders.

Members of the Salvation Army delivered hundreds of donuts across the Capital Region, making a stop at the Albany Fire Department. The Salvation Army was one of the initial pioneers of donut day, with volunteers traveling overseas to provide support and sweet treats to soldiers fighting in World War I.

“We now have commemorated that day to honor those who served our community — who give their lives on a day-to-day basis,” Captain Giovanni Otero, Core Officer with the Salvation Army, said.

In total, over 600 donuts were delivered to different police and fire departments as well as veterans affairs buildings in the area.