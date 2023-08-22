GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Stephanie Rivas sat down with the Co-Founder of the Salute to Service Veterans Coalition and one of the local veterans impacted by the non-profit organization. Drew Senese, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, said connecting with the coalition changed his perspective on his service.

“When I met up with this group, I never mentioned being a veteran. It wasn’t the thing to be,” Senese said. “This company, they pulled me out of the closet. And I feel maybe I did something important.”

The Fourth Annual Salute to Service Veterans Coalition event will be held at the Paul Nigra Center in Gloversville on Thursday, August 24, at 4:30 p.m. Veterans from Fulton County, Montgomery County, Schenectady County, and beyond are invited for a free evening. For more information or to RSVP, contact SalutetoService518@gmail.com