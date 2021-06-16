Salons and Stadiums making changes after NY reaches 70% vaccination goal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Plexiglass is now placed outside of Alexandria’s Beauty Salon in Latham, proof that the pandemic is becoming a thing of the past.

“We kinda got rid of the plexiglass that goes in between stations a couple weeks ago, because we were able to operate at 100 percent, so we were sitting vaccinated guests next to each other, so we were able to get rid of that, but this morning we took everything down,” explained Alexandria Cook, owner and stylist.

She said it was amazing to see clients faces once again, making it easier to style hair and apply makeup.

“It feels nice to see our clients who we haven’t seen in a year without masks on! It’s like oh my gosh! That’s what you look like! It’s really exciting!

It’s not just salons getting back to normal, but so are stadiums. Since the start of the baseball season, there have been both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, but that soon will be changing.

“We expect to increase our capacity over the next couple days here for the remainder of June and then open up almost completely as we get into July,” explained Matt Callahan, Vice President and General Manager of Tri-City ValleyCats.

In July, fans won’t have to sit in specific seating based on whether or not they got the shot.

“We are following the CDC guidelines in regards to masks,” said Callahan. “Anyone who is vaccinated doesn’t need to wear a mask here in the ballpark. Folks that are not vaccinated, we ask to wear a mask when they’re in common spaces and not able to be socially distant.”