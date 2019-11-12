Salon creates hair menu inspired by historic Schenectady women

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The BEX Salon, located in the Stockade Historic District, is launching a new hair menu Tuesday to celebrate famous local women in the Electric City’s history, like Jeanne Robert Foster and Deborah Glen-Sanders.

Rebecca Cleary, owner of BEX Salon Owner, was inspired by the historic past of the place she calls home.

The menu showcases eight signature blowouts next to short bios of each historical woman, along with a picture of the hairstyle modeled by influential local women.

Becky Daniels is the executive director of Discover Schenectady and models “The Katharine,” after Katharine Burr Blodgett, who invented non-reflective glass.

Rebecca worked with Schenectady County Historical Society to gather information on all of the women featured, using their stories and portraits to create each hairstyle.

Here are the eight women featured: