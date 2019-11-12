Salon creates hair menu inspired by historic Schenectady women

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The BEX Salon, located in the Stockade Historic District, is launching a new hair menu Tuesday to celebrate famous local women in the Electric City’s history, like Jeanne Robert Foster and Deborah Glen-Sanders.
Rebecca Cleary, owner of BEX Salon Owner, was inspired by the historic past of the place she calls home.
The menu showcases eight signature blowouts next to short bios of each historical woman, along with a picture of the hairstyle modeled by influential local women.
Becky Daniels is the executive director of Discover Schenectady and models “The Katharine,” after Katharine Burr Blodgett, who invented non-reflective glass.
Rebecca worked with Schenectady County Historical Society to gather information on all of the women featured, using their stories and portraits to create each hairstyle.
Here are the eight women featured:
- Jeanne Robert Foster (1872-1970) – A famous poet from the Adirondacks who moved to Schenectady in 1932. Her hairstyle is called “The Jeanne.”
- Katharine Burr Blodgett (1898-1979) – Known for her invention of non-reflective glass and her work at GE in Schenectady. Her hairstyle is called “The Katharine.”
- Carmela Ponselle (1887-1977) – Born in Schenectady, she made a mark as a renowned mezzo-soprano of the opera at the MET in NYC. Her hairstyle is called “The Carmela.”
- Deborah Glen-Sanders (1721-1786) – Her portrait from 1739 is hanging in a Williamsburg, VA museum. She inherited her family’s Glen Mansion in Scotia. Her hairstyle is called “The Deborah.”
- Harriet Leonard Colburn (1856-1931) – She was the first woman President of the Schenectady Historical Society. Her hairstyle is called “The Hattie.”
- Catalijntje De Vos Bradt – Arrived in the Schenectady area around 1641, she made a name for herself as the only single woman proprietor in the Stockade. Her hairstyle is called “The FOX.”
- Julia A.J. Foote (1823-1901) – She was the first woman deacon in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Her hairstyle is called “The Julia.”
- Dr. Elizabeth Van Rensselaer Gillette (1874-1959) – Began practicing medicine in Schenectady, before she became the first woman elected in the the State Assembly. Her hairstyle is called “The Elizabeth.”