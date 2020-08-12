Sales tax collections decrease statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local sales tax collections have dropped across the Capital Region and statewide last month, despite some areas appearing to rally in June.

Statewide, collections were down 8.2%, according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“New York’s local governments continue to see a significant downturn in sales tax collections, a major source of revenue. This is going to have a long-lasting effect on revenues for counties, cities and many towns and villages around the state.” Thomas DiNapoil

New York State Comptroller

DiNapoli went on to call for federal aid to help local governments struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales tax collections in the Capital District as a whole dropped by 7.8% over six months compared to last year, and 9.2% in the last month, compared to July 2019. May saw the monthly biggest decline, with collections falling by a third compared to the same period in 2019.

In terms of percentage change, Glens Falls was the hardest hit in the region, seeing a 14.3% fall in local sales tax revenue. Saratoga Springs followed closely behind, with a 14.1% decline.

Albany saw the biggest financial loss, bringing in over $2 Million less than it did over the same period last year. This translates to a 9.7% drop, which is an above average decline both for the region and statewide.

Washington County fared the best of the region’s areas, seeing only a 3.8% drop in their $1.7 Million income.

Every area in the region saw a decrease in income during the month of July, despite Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties, along with the city of Glens Falls, appearing to rally in the previous month and reporting an increase on their 2019 sales tax collections.

The bumper June collections do seem to have mitigated the year’s losses for some areas, with Greene County reporting just a 0.1% decline in sales tax income overall this year.

