Salem man injured in Argyle plane crash

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A small plane crash at the Argyle Airport Thursday at 11:06 a.m. has left one man injured.

David L. Klingebiel, 80, Salem, was found in a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna with heavy front-end damage on the airport’s property, according to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy.

Klingebiel was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash. He sustained head, chest, and leg injuries and was flown to Albany Medical Center after being removed from the wreck.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.