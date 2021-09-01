Salem man charged after rakish attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Greenwich report arresting Egbert Shaw, 36, of Salem for attacking his neighbor with a garden rake.

Close to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported assault with a weapon in Hebron. Investigators say Shaw was in a “domestic dispute” with a woman who had an order of protection against him. Shaw threw her from the house and pushed her against a propane tank in the yard.

A neighbor heard the commotion, saw Shaw fighting the woman, and rushed to intervene, according to police. Shaw hit him repeatedly with a garden rake, injuring him seriously enough that he needed treatment for a deep cut at Glens Falls Hospital.

Authorities plan to rake him across the coals. Shaw now faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree assault
  • First-degree criminal contempt
  • Third-degree criminal mischeif
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing
  • Resisting arrest

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire