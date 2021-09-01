Salem man charged after rakish attack

HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Greenwich report arresting Egbert Shaw, 36, of Salem for attacking his neighbor with a garden rake.

Close to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported assault with a weapon in Hebron. Investigators say Shaw was in a “domestic dispute” with a woman who had an order of protection against him. Shaw threw her from the house and pushed her against a propane tank in the yard.

A neighbor heard the commotion, saw Shaw fighting the woman, and rushed to intervene, according to police. Shaw hit him repeatedly with a garden rake, injuring him seriously enough that he needed treatment for a deep cut at Glens Falls Hospital.

Authorities plan to rake him across the coals. Shaw now faces the following charges: