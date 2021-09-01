HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Greenwich report arresting Egbert Shaw, 36, of Salem for attacking his neighbor with a garden rake.
Close to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported assault with a weapon in Hebron. Investigators say Shaw was in a “domestic dispute” with a woman who had an order of protection against him. Shaw threw her from the house and pushed her against a propane tank in the yard.
A neighbor heard the commotion, saw Shaw fighting the woman, and rushed to intervene, according to police. Shaw hit him repeatedly with a garden rake, injuring him seriously enough that he needed treatment for a deep cut at Glens Falls Hospital.
Authorities plan to rake him across the coals. Shaw now faces the following charges:
- Second-degree assault
- First-degree criminal contempt
- Third-degree criminal mischeif
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Menacing
- Resisting arrest
More from NEWS10
- Salem man charged after rakish attack
- Mets GM Zack Scott arrested for DWI in White Plains, team and police say
- Police need help finding missing man from Mooers
- Foundation helps children who lost first responder parents on 9/11
- Final salute: NYPD detective laid to rest after dying of 9/11-related cancer