Salem Art Works releases 2020 workshop season schedule

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Salem Art Works, an expansive art center and sculpture space in Washington County, announced Thursday their schedule for the 2020 season.

The center, which features many sculptures and other works from artists who have spent some time there, is home to yearly classes on blacksmithing, glass blowing, painting and more.

A full list of events for this season is as follows:

Saturday, March 14: One-Day Blacksmithing Workshop with Luke Claymon

Saturday, March 28: One-Day Knife Workshop with Jordan LaMothe

Saturday, April 25: Cuttlebone Casting Jewelry with Zac Ward

Sunday, April 26: Beginner Stained Glass with Pam Bee

Sunday, April 26: One-Day Knife Workshop with Jordan LaMothe

Saturday, May 2: One-Day Blacksmithing Workshop with Luke Claymon

Saturday, May 9: Glass Flower Workshop for Mother’s Day with Michael Scupholm

Saturday, May 16: Painting What You See: An Introduction with Matt Chinian

Saturday, June 6: Screen Printing Workshop with Pearl Cafritz

Saturday, June 13: One-Day Welding with Adam Soranno & Gary Humphreys

Saturday, July 25: Nature’s Palette: Make Your Own Pigment with Laura Lanchantin

Saturday, August 1: One-Day Welding with Adam Soranno & Gary Humphrey

Registration for classes can be found at salemartworks.org, or over the phone at (518) 538-0863.

Founded in 2005, the center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art center which also offers youth classes. At the end of the last year, a computer lab space was added with help from Skidmore College and Cambridge Central School District.