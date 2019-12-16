Salem Art Works announces new summer teen program

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Salem Art Works announced Monday that a new program, “Salem Teen Arts,” would be coming in summer 2020.

The program, which is open to teenagers ages 13-18, is planned to offer sessions on everything from drawing and painting to blacksmithing and welding.

The center, which was founded in 2005 and offers an array of exhibitions and events, is equipped with a new computer lab, thanks to help from Cambridge Central School and Skidmore College.

The program is divided into three, one-week-sessions. Youth Program Coordinator Sarah Harrington said in a release that parent and student feedback helped them to craft the program with full- and half-day options, with better flexibility around family vacations and schedule conflicts.

Students who register before the end of March will have access to a new payment plan designed to make affording classes less of a challenge.

Applications for the program are open now, and can be found at salemartworks.org.