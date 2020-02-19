Saint Rose wins $1.2M grant for women’s leadership programs

The senior cohort of BOLD Scholars, Saint Rose President Carolyn J. Stefanco, Women’s Leadership Institute and BOLD Women’s Leadership Network Director Yolanda Caldwell, and Saint Rose trustee, alum, donor, and honorary member of the Women’s Leadership Institute advisory board, Michelle Borisenok. (Beth Mickalonis for the College of Saint Rose)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose received a $1.2 million grant to fund its women’s leadership development program for students, the school announced Wednesday.

The grant goes toward college expenses for a selection of women leaders known as BOLD Scholars. Fourteen upperclasswomen at Saint Rose are current BOLD Scholars.

“Our BOLD Scholars are incredible women, who are bright, driven, and determined to meet the needs of the times through excellence in education and later in their chosen careers, which speaks to the founding mission of the College.” Carolyn J. Stefanco, Saint Rose President

The first class of seven BOLD Scholars graduates in May. Until graduation, senior BOLD Scholars live in the Borisenok House, the hub for the Women’s Leadership Institute. This Saint Rose initiative hosts workshops, speakers, and conferences aiming to support women leaders in the Capital Region.

“The inaugural year for the Women’s Leadership Institute will bring together women and men, professionals and students, and activists and scholars, from across the country and around the world.” Yolanda Caldwell, Director of the Women’s Leadership Institute and the BOLD Women’s Leadership Network

This is the second grant that Saint Rose has received from the Pussycat Foundation to fund its BOLD Women’s Leadership Network, which is based at six schools nationwide.

Saint Rose also hosts the International Leadership Association Women and Leadership Conference in June.

