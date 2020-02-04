Saint Rose wants you, on their Esports team

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—In August 2019 the College of Saint Rose started their varsity Esports program. The team works out in their state-of-the-art Golden Nights Esports Arena, which is equipped with 24 gaming stations.
Right now there are roughly 40 team members who train 15 hours a week, says team coach Dan Marino. Marino says they watch game footage of other teams so that they can understand their gameplay and strategies.
On February 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. the College of Saint Rose will be hosting a Prospect Day for high school students, students will get to compete against others for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to Saint Rose.
