Saint Rose wants you, on their Esports team

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—In August 2019 the College of Saint Rose started their varsity Esports program. The team works out in their state-of-the-art Golden Nights Esports Arena, which is equipped with 24 gaming stations.

Nick is a student at Saint Rose and works at the Golden Nights Esports Arena, he is updating the gaming stations, keeping everything running.

Right now there are roughly 40 team members who train 15 hours a week, says team coach Dan Marino. Marino says they watch game footage of other teams so that they can understand their gameplay and strategies.

Ice, Madden, Cameron and Noah all play for Saint Roses Esports team.

On February 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. the College of Saint Rose will be hosting a Prospect Day for high school students, students will get to compete against others for the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to Saint Rose.

LATEST STORIES: