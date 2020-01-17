Saint Rose to offer scholarship to League of Legends LAN tournament winner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose will award a $1,000 scholarship to the winner of its Prospect Day League of Legends tournament. Prospective Saint Rose students convened on campus will have the opportunity to compete alongside the school’s cutting-edge esports team.
On Prospect Day, potential incoming Saint Rose students get the chance to experience a day in the life once enrolled. They learn what it’s like to attend classes in their preferred major, meet with expert faculty, or be a part of the Golden Knights esports team of gamers.
Saint Rose’s new esports arena, opened in August, features a dedicated internet connection specifically for these club and varsity programs. Prospect Day takes place on President’s Day, February 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. in Centennial Hall on Madison Avenue in Albany. Free food will fuel gamers all day long.
The full-time coach of the Saint Rose esports program, Dan Marino, is an industry expert who develops the skills of esports players, coaches, broadcasters, and writers.