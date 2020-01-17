Saint Rose to offer scholarship to League of Legends LAN tournament winner

A man stands in the rows during the final of League of Legends tournament between Team G2 Esports and Team FunPlus Phoenix, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The biggest esports event of the year saw a Chinese team, FunPlus Phoenix, crowned as world champions of the video game League of Legends. Thousands of fans packed a Paris arena for the event, which marked another step forward for the growing esports business. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose will award a $1,000 scholarship to the winner of its Prospect Day League of Legends tournament. Prospective Saint Rose students convened on campus will have the opportunity to compete alongside the school’s cutting-edge esports team.

On Prospect Day, potential incoming Saint Rose students get the chance to experience a day in the life once enrolled. They learn what it’s like to attend classes in their preferred major, meet with expert faculty, or be a part of the Golden Knights esports team of gamers.

Saint Rose’s new esports arena, opened in August, features a dedicated internet connection specifically for these club and varsity programs. Prospect Day takes place on President’s Day, February 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. in Centennial Hall on Madison Avenue in Albany. Free food will fuel gamers all day long.

The full-time coach of the Saint Rose esports program, Dan Marino, is an industry expert who develops the skills of esports players, coaches, broadcasters, and writers.