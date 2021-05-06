Saint Rose to hold commencement at Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time since 2019, Saint Rose will hold commencement ceremonies at the Times Union Center. Both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored at the event which spans two days. The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, May 7, the first of three ceremonies will get underway at 7 p.m. This ceremony will honor the Graduate Class of 2021.

Then on Saturday, May 8, Undergraduate students from the Class of 2021 will hold their ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

Finally, at 3 p.m. on Saturday the Graduate and Undergraduate classes of 2020 will hold their ceremony.

Fast Facts about Saint Rose Commencement:

The TU Center cap under current NYS guidelines for commencement is 10% of capacity or 1,300 guests

Saint Rose had graduates and guests register in advance, and we limited guest tickets based on capacity limits and graduate RSVPs

The Class of 2020 was promised they would get to walk across the stage since that was not an option last year, they will get their own ceremony

There will be a different alumni speaker for each commencement: Dr. Cecily Wilson-Turner, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for elementary instruction for the City School District of Albany and a 2007 Saint Rose advanced certificate program graduate; Edson Chipalo, Ph.D. student in social work at the University of Alabama and 2017 Saint Rose graduate; and Jermaine Brookshire Jr., Esq., Connecticut-based attorney, leader of a nonprofit organization that motivates and supports youth, and 2013 Saint Rose graduate

In all, more than 3,400 undergraduate and graduate students in the Classes of 2020 and 2021 have earned degrees or advanced certificates, though not all students are attending commencement

All three ceremonies will be livestreamed. The link can be found on the College’s homepage.