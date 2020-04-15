Saint Rose to furlough employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – President Carolyn Stefanco sent a letter to Saint Rose staff on Wednesday outlining the difficult steps the college has decided to implement amid the coronavirus outbreak. She says the college is looking at a $15.8 million deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

Refunds for student room and board represent about $3.1 million of that deficit and while the CARES Act will make federal money available, it will only cover half of that cost. Due to the financial hardships Saint Rose is facing, they will furlough 61 administrators and staff, which is about 10% of their workforce. They had already agreed to pay all employees through April 19.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits.

The college will reduce salaries for administrators and non-unionized staff by 5% for those making $50,000 to $100,000, and by 10% for those making above $100,000 through June 28, 2020. The salary reduction will be first reflected in the paycheck issued on May 6.

Leadership has also decided to cut the number of carryover vacation days from 10 to five for full-time employees. Part-time employees’ vacation day carryover will be pro-rated accordingly. Next fiscal year, in an effort to address the college’s financial situation, the vacation carry-over for administrators and staff will be eliminated.

