ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The College of Saint Rose is welcoming back its student body for the last spring semester. The first day of classes begins January 16.

Saint Rose announced its closure just weeks before their fall finals and is now about to be back in session. For one student who is new to campus, these will be his first and final classes.

“It’s bittersweet. First time on campus. When I was coming on to campus to get some things squared away, there was some tensions. A lot of uneasement, a lot of high stress, because no one knows what to do next,” said Gary Stoerzinger who is working towards a Certification of Advanced Studies in Mental Health Counseling.

Another student is making her way back to campus the night before classes. Over the phone, she said it is hard to stay positive when the future is uncertain.

“Of course, it’s taken a toll on my mental health and my grades. It’s hard to focus sometimes when you’re just thinking about the next steps,” described Aleah Rotondi​, a junior working towards a Master’s in Education.

This stress echoed inside local businesses. Motor Oil Coffee is one of the Madison Avenue stops that expects MLK holiday traffic. They expect the eventual loss of students to take a toll.

“Probably like 60, 70% of our business here and it feels nice to help them out. When I was in college, it was nice to always have something local I could go to and do some work at, y’know?” explained Barista, Wyatt Carbonneau.

Just like Motor Oil Coffee, students said that they will find a way to get by as they hope for teach-out plans and credit transfers.

“I’ve been talking to a couple of schools in Pennsylvania, Russel Sage… I know SUNY New Paltz is the first one to be as close to signing something but is not finalized yet, so I am still looking at my options,” stated Stoerzinger.