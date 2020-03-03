Saint Rose president Stefanco stepping down this summer

Dr. Carolyn J. Stefanco will leave the College of Saint Rose when her contract ends June 30. She has served two full terms since her administration as 11th president of the school began in 2014.

I chose The College of Saint Rose because it offered me the chance to give back to students who were like me as an undergraduate. … We branded Saint Rose as HOME during my tenure, but it has been the home of opportunity to generations of students over its 100-year history. I am proud to be a part of that legacy. Dr. Carolyn Stefanco

The Board of Trustees will choose an interim president while looking for her permanent successor. Stefanco says she will continue speaking, writing, and consulting about women’s leadership and cultural understanding in higher education.

Under her direction, the school developed 20 new degree and certificate programs, launched national student recruitment efforts, and admitted two of the largest first-year classes in the history of Saint Rose.

A first-generation college student who grew up among immigrants, Stefanco led Saint Rose in welcoming students from 39 states and 70 countries, with incoming classes comprising 50% students of color for the last three years.

An advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, the president founded the Women’s Leadership Institute and has consistently spearheaded projects to raise funds for women’s leadership initiatives and capital campaigns.

Stefanco won a Helen Gurly Brown Genius Grant in 2018 for her commitment to women and diversity.

LATEST STORIES: