ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Inside the Hearst Communications Center at the College of Saint Rose, students are working on their final projects of the semester. The building will close its doors once the college shuts down in June 2024, though an adjunct music professor is hoping to keep the center running.

Kelly Bird is a professional musician: alumna turned adjunct professor at the College of Saint Rose. She is looking into saving the Center for Communications and Interactive Media.

“I’ve thrown the idea out there to some of the alumni. What could we do to buy the building and maybe create some kind of center?” thought Bird.

NEWS10 reached out to The College of Saint Rose regarding the matter. They responded with:

“We have no knowledge of anyone seeking to buy the building, and no current plans to sell or donate music equipment. At the appropriate time, the College will partner with city, county and state economic development agencies as well as the Pine Hills Neighborhood Association to make a determination about College-owned real estate.”

Alumna, Ana Carolina Seaixas Peronico, says she would love to see a future for the building where music is still being created. Adding it’s only about ten years old.

“Not sure how realistic it would be. I hope it continues to be an art building because it’s beautiful, especially the Massry,” said the class of 2021 graduate.

Ultimately, Ana says the most important thing is that the students and their futures are taken care of first. “It’s sad, it’s heartbreaking. But, I hope that Saint Rose just facilitates for the students to find a better place to go and continue their studies. I think it’s a very special thing to have musical talent.”