Saint Rose college to move online from Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saint Rose college has announced it will be switching to remote learning from Tuesday, November 17. All of the semester’s in person activities and athletic activities will also end on Tuesday.

Despite the closure, residence halls will remain open; though the college’s dining services will move to take-out only.

Saint Rose had initially planned to go all-remote following the Thanksgiving break, but decided to transition to remote learning early “To protect all members of their campus community — students, faculty and staff.”

The college has no classes on November 16, in observance of Veterans’ Day.