College of Saint Rose switches to remote-learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the College of Saint Rose announced the college will be moving to all remote learning for the rest of the Fall semester starting Tuesday Nov. 17.

Some students have mixed emotions about going remote. “It made me sad but I expected it because with everything going on it was inevitable that it was going to happen,” says Stephen Orlando sophomore and the College of Saint Rose.

Residence halls will remain open, though dining services will move to take-out only. The college canceled all in-person activities, and athletic activities will end for the semester on Tuesday, as well. “I am on the baseball team here, all the sports here were great and the school here did a great job doing everything but it happened and we can’t really control it, we just gotta hope everything goes great next week,” says Orlando.

Previously, the college had planned to move to an all-remote schedule following the Thanksgiving break until the end of the Fall semester.

There’s 8 active COVID-19 cases (6 students, 2 employees) and the college has had a total of 17 cases for the Fall semester. Interim President Marcia White says that’s enough to switch gears to remote. “We just made this determination that the numbers just aren’t in our favor across the board. So we’re being proactive. We are taking the opportunity to go remote now. We only have a few more days before classes will end which would be 10 a.m. Nov. 25th, and that’s a week and a half, but a lot could happen in a week and a half. 5 minutes isn’t worth the risk to the health and well being of our students,” says White.

Rebecca Townes plays basketball at Saint Rose College. Townes says she’s going to miss being on the court the most. “It’s like we come so far and all the setbacks and so we found out that today’s our last practice and have to go home until January,” says Townes.

As of now, students could go back to campus when Spring semester starts on January 19th.