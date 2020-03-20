Saint Rose classes to be conducted online for remainder of spring semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The College of Saint Rose said they are extending their decision to resume classes online through the end of the spring semester. They had previously said classes would be moved online through March 27.

Faculty will be reaching out to students regarding this decision. The college said its focus is adhering to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are in unprecedented times as we deal with the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and daily life as we knew it has changed in ways we never imagined even days ago,” said President Carolyn J. Stefanco. “While uncertainty about the future can breed anxiety, I want you to know you are not alone. We are a community, and we will continue to show concern for one another, even though many of us are physically apart.”

Further actions being taken by the college

• Faculty will have the option to grade courses on a pass/fail basis or continue with tradition grading.

• Students living in residence halls must move out by Sunday, March 22 at 12 p.m. The college said it will work with students who do not have a place to go.

• On-campus events through the end of the spring semester are canceled. The college is currently deciding how they will handle commencement.

Additional information about the college’s response to the coronavirus can be found in a special section on its website.

