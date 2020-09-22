Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe seeking permission to remove emerald ash borer trees

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Environment Division within the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is looking for community approval to remove deteriorating ash trees.

The Division, along with the National Grid’s forestry company Asplundh Tree Service, LLC., is urging community members to allow the removal of these trees. This partnership is a part of the Emerald Ash Borer Tree Mitigation Project.

According to the SRMT Environment Division, these trees have been devastated by the emerald ash borer, an invasive species that quickly deteriorate ash trees. The division stated that the beetles are responsible for millions of ash tree deaths.

The Division emphasized the hazards these dead or decaying trees have on private and public properties. Once dead, Ash Trees become unstable within a year.

The comply with safety requirement, community approval is required for National Grid to move forward with the process.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe encouraged community members to participate in this effort as National Grid will not return to Akwesasne for another five years.

The tribe confirmed that those who do not respond to National Grid outreach efforts will be responsible for removing Ash trees.

