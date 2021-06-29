Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe pushing for investigation into Indian Residential Schools

Zachary Orchard, of the Shoal Lake 40 First Nation on the Manitoba and Ontario border, listens during a ceremony and vigil for the 215 children whose remains were found buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Tribal Council has joined an international effort to urge for a complete investigation into Indian Residential Schools.

This investigation specifically is calling for a complete review and investigation of the accountability of Indian Residential Schools as remains of Indigenous children continues to be discovered across Canada and the United States.

This is being led by advocacy groups, tribal communities and agencies in both countries.

The Tribal Council stated that this investigation first started with the discovery of 215 unmarked graves of First Nations children at the Kamloop Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May 2021. The number of graves found at this sight has now increased to 1,363.

The Council claimed that will 139 residential schools located in Canada and 365 Indian Boarding Schools located in the United States, groups expect more discoveries to be made.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe advocates released the following statements regarding the issue: