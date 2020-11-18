Saint Peter’s Health Partners offering free registration for its virtual smoking cessation program

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, a man smokes a cigarette on Main Street in Westminster, Mass. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign a law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, banning sales of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola), File

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 32.4 million Americans still smoke. In New York, there are more than two million smokers, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Added anxiety or worry because of the COVID-19 pandemic could cause people to turn to smoking for stress relief but people with preexisting conditions, including smoking, are more prone to severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.

The Great American Smokeout, a day the American Cancer Society created more than 40 years ago to encourage people to quit smoking, is on Thursday, November 18. Saint Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) supports the Great American Smokeout.

Since April SPHP’s The Butt Stops Here has been offered virtually to those looking for support quitting smoking. Director of Community Health Programs, Erin Sinisgalli, said the amount of people who have been participating in the virtual program has been surprising.

The program has been successful, especially reaching those in rural areas or those who cannot drive, and right now registration is free. Participants have said it’s a good time to quit because they have the extra time and some are worried about serious complications if they contract COVID-19, according to Sinisgalli.

The New York Smoker’s Quit Line is also helping people quit smoking by giving out three months of nicotine gum for free to callers.

Successfully quit smoking or vaping

Set a quit day

Choose a quitting method (cold turkey or a gradual reduction)

Talk to a doctor about medicines that help people quit smoking

Create a plan for the quit day and every day after that include healthy snacking and ways to stay busy

Get rid of all tobacco products including lighters, matches, or vape

Source: The American Heart Association

Erin Sinisgalli discusses stress and smoking