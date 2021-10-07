Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest 80 years later

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – On Wednesday, Navy Steward’s Mate 2nd Class Jesus Garcia, who died at Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago was finally laid to rest in a ceremony in San Diego, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Garcia a native of Guam, was 21-years-old when he died serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in 1941, at the time of Japan’s infamous attack on Pearl Harbor.

Among hundreds of unidentified sailors with other service members who were killed in the battle, remained without official identification for decades, like Garcia, buried in Honolulu during the war.

The U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agencies in 2021, exhumed the unknown remains of fallen service members and began reexamining them with modern forensic technology, identifying each one by one, finally confirming to loved ones that their family members died in the battle.

While the majority of Garcia’s family still live in Guam, the sailor’s relatives in San Diego held a mass before Wednesday’s burial.

Garcia’s name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with others who are still missing from World War II. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The DPAA website details the USS Oklahoma Project and efforts to account for missing military members.