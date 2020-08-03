SAIL center reopens to spike in insurance aid, plans to help students, and all kinds of disability help

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Southern Adirondack Independent Living center has been running through the COVID-19 pandemic, offering counsel by phone and curbside pickup for medical and home living equipment. On Monday, they opened their doors for the first time since March.

The center, along with its sister locations in Ballston Spa and Plattsburgh, offers help for anyone with a mental or physical disability, ranging from help finding a counselor or physical therapist to assistance in navigating health insurance or unemployment. Center staff say those latter two options have seen a prominent spike since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The center offers services for free, including a room full of developmental learning toys, wheelchairs and other mobility gear, and a queue of home essentials bags stuffed with toilet paper, soap and other home needs.

Looking ahead, Southern Adirondack Independent Living hopes to help schools in their area better prepare for the fall, by helping them gear up and learn up on how to better educate disabled students in different learning circumstances.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES