ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winter weather created tough conditions on the road. Some accidents even caused road closures.

One tow truck company owner shared what they’ve seen on the roads Tuesday, so you can avoid those same mistakes.

Slick roads caused many drivers to skid off the roads. On I-88 in Duanesburg, a tractor trailer rolled over. The accident shut down I-88 eastbound for a few hours but all lanes are back open again.

That stretch of highway was one of many areas where drivers had trouble as they navigated through the snowy conditions. But the conditions can make for good business for tow truck companies.

Tim Kaye is the co-owner of Capital District Towing. He said much of what they see on these types of days can be avoided by taking precautions.

“A lot of times when the plows go through they’ll do the main roads. The main highways will get cleared and then the ramps are less cleared,” said Kaye.

He said many calls they receive happen after drivers hit exit ramps at high speeds and lose control.

“Take it slow. Stay off the roads if you don’t have to be on the road, otherwise just kind of take it slower than you normally would,” said Kaye.

He said they’ve seen an uptick in their call volume Tuesday. Answering those calls? Emma Kerson, who is a dispatcher for Capital District Towing. She shared tips to help you avoid the kind of accidents they’re seeing.

“In the city give yourself more room behind other vehicles, stopping distance, that’s really important and that plays a role. You hit a patch of ice, you’re gonna slide right into the back of someone if you’re going too fast, so slowing down and giving yourself more time. Slow and steady wins the race,” said Kerson.

Kaye warns everyone to be aware of the snow emergency declarations, when parking on public roads is not permitted.

“Stay notified. A lot of towns and cities have websites where you can go to and sign up for emergency alerts on your cell phone, and that’s the best way to know so you don’t get caught off guard,” said Kaye.

He warns not staying up-to-date on the latest could set you back a couple hundred dollars, if you get towed. Kaye says the safety of his drivers is his primary concern.

“All of our drivers are required to wear high visibility. if you see a tow truck operator, if you see anybody on the side of the road, if you can slow down and move over,” said Kaye.

