NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As New York residents set up holiday decorations and Christmas trees, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York says to remember a few safety tips to enjoy a safe holiday season. New York has the second-most home fire fatalities this year, which is up from 102 home fire fatalities at this time last year.

“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. Keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday by not leaving candles unattended, and turning off all decoration lights when leaving the home. Also, if using a live tree to decorate your house this season, be sure to water it often and place it away from any heating sources to avoid fire risk.”

Holiday decorating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:

Be careful with holiday decorations and choose ones that are flame resistant or flame-retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Be mindful of lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows or doors.

Fire safety tips for Christmas trees: