NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As New York residents set up holiday decorations and Christmas trees, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York says to remember a few safety tips to enjoy a safe holiday season. New York has the second-most home fire fatalities this year, which is up from 102 home fire fatalities at this time last year.
“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. Keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday by not leaving candles unattended, and turning off all decoration lights when leaving the home. Also, if using a live tree to decorate your house this season, be sure to water it often and place it away from any heating sources to avoid fire risk.”
Holiday decorating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:
- Be careful with holiday decorations and choose ones that are flame resistant or flame-retardant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
- Be mindful of lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Keep decorations away from windows or doors.
Fire safety tips for Christmas trees:
- Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire. Look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily. The tree should not be shedding its needles readily.
- Place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights, and keep the base filled with water to avoid drying out.
- Make sure all indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety.
- Throw out any damaged lights.
- Lights used outdoors must be labeled as suitable to be outdoors. Plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter-protected receptacle.
- Keep holiday candles away from the tree, surrounding furniture, and décor.
- Turn off your Christmas tree lights every night.