Safety and pandemic protocols in place at local Amazon facility

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wondered what the average day looks like inside of an Amazon Warehouse? The 1-million square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Schodack has been operating since September.

Amazon rolled out a new safety program globally with the goal of reducing injuries by 50% and enhancing the overall health and wellbeing of employees. Amazon is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2021 on June 21-22.

“Amazon works very hard to make this sometimes the safest place people will ever be…Throughout the site you’ll see safety messages everywhere. Constant reminders as to what to do and how to report things,” says David Testo, Operations and Safety Manager at Amazon. More than 1,000 employees are employed. Amazon is still looking to hire hundreds more to join their team.

Follow the green lines! There are green lines taped on the floors of the facility. This a safety path for employees when they walk across the facility. It’s always busy in here. It’s a 24/7 operation.

The facility can ship up tens of thousands items a day. “If we have things that don’t fit into normal boxes, we build them and we have a computer system that does it,” says Testo.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon implemented TV monitors inside the building. The TV shows employees what 6 feet apart should look like. Employees can get COVID tested and vaccinated inside the building. Fully vaccinated employees do not need to wear a mask while at work.

Majority of the jobs at Amazon require hands-on work. Its starts with pulling the items off the shelf, then transporting them, scanning them, and boxing them up to ship out! While in the Schodack facility, you’ll often see employees stretching and taking breaks, they call it “Daily Team Huddle Time.” There are dedicated employees leading the stretches.

“This is our packing station. Everything that gets pulled, we bring it over here into these cages,” says Amazon employee Valerie Nesenoff. There are a bunch of different sized boxes, with all different bar codes, it’s a fun yet busy process.

Amazon plans to build a 300,000-square-foot distribution facility next to their current one. Amazon officials hope to break ground in 2022.