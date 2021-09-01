Safety alert in the town of Sharon due to suspicious person [UPDATE]

UPDATE: State police say to operate with caution, but that there’s no immediate threat to the public. They say a driver is in custody after a pursuit, but a passenger from the vehicle fled on foot. Information about the original alert appears below:

SHARON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the NY State Police with attempting to locate a subject in the area of Pomella Road and Hwy Rt 20 in the Town of Sharon. Residents and motorists are asked to be alert and report any suspicious persons to authorities.

Suspicious person description:

Male (unknown race or ethnicity)

About 6 feet tall

Last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants with a white stripe.

The subject was last observed at about 4 a.m. this morning and was on foot. The NYSP is seeking to locate the individual in connection to an incident that occurred in Montgomery County.

Residents are asked to contact 9-1-1 if any suspicious person or activity is observed in the area. Details of the subject’s demeanor and well-being are unknown.

Residents should use caution and should not approach the subject.

NYSP is the LEAD agency and updates will be issued as available. Any further inquiries should be directed to NYSP Troop G.