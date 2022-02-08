Safer Internet Day: Tips to ensure children’s online safety

FILE – In this June 4, 2012, file photo, an unidentified 11-year-old girl logs into Facebook on her iPhone at her home in Palo Alto, Calif. Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging” teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(WWTI) — Online safety is what February 8 is all about. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, marks Safer Internet Day across the world, encouraging online users to follow this year’s theme of working “Together for a better internet.”

This global initiative first began in 2004 in Europe and has grown to be celebrated in approximately 200 counties and countries across the world.

In observance of the 19th year of Safer Internet Day, here are tips to ensure safety among kids and teens while on the big, wide web.

Teach basic online safety

KidsHealth lists certain guidelines for safe online use among children. This includes following the family rules, never posting or trading personal pictures, never revealing personal information, only using a screen name and never sharing passwords, never agreeing to meet in person with online users without a parent’s approval or supervision and always telling a parent or guardian about scary or hurtful communications online.

Follow parental supervision guidelines

KidsHealth also recommends certain guidelines for parents and guardians when monitoring teens and children online. This includes:

Spending time together online to teach appropriate behavior

Keeping the computer in a common area

Monitoring time spent on smart devices

Bookmarking kids’ favorites sites for easy access

Checking credit card and phone bills for unfamiliar account charges

Watch for warning signs

Parents and guardians are urged to watch for warning signs of a child being targeted online. This can include a child spending long hours online, especially at night, phone calls from unknown sources, unsolicited gifts, children suddenly turning of the computer when a parent walks into the room and withdrawal from family life.

Report online child exploitation

Call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 if you’re aware of the sending, use, or viewing of child pornography online. Contact your local law enforcement agency or the FBI if your child has received child pornography via the Internet.