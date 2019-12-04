Safe snow removal from roofs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Most local residents saw between 1 and 2.5 feet of snow after the latest storm roared through the Capital District.

Now that sidewalks and roads are beginning to clear, residents may be turning their attention to the snow on the roof of their home or garage. But, removing snow from a roof can be dangerous and costly if not done correctly.

Plus, it’s not always necessary.

State Farm says there are things homeowners should look for to determine if snow removal from a roof is needed.

They say a roof may be under too much snow load if homeowners see:

Visible sagging along the edge of the roof.

Cracks on walls or on the ceiling.

Popping or creaking noises.

Doors or windows that are hard to open.

They recommend the following to safely clear snow from a roof:

Hire a professional.

In case of an emergency or fall- don’t work alone.

Clear the area before using a ladder. Inspect the ladder for ice before using it.

Use a strap or belt for security.

Use the right tools to avoid shingle damage. Sharp tools can cause damage. Invest in a roof rake.

Popular Mechanics has five additional ways homeowners can stay safe and reduce the risk of property damage while removing snow from roofs. The article can be found here on their website.