Safe sensory gym for the neurodiverse opening in December in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new sensory gym and community space is soon coming to Colonie at 71 Fuller Road. “Bring on the Spectrum” will be a safe and fun place for neurodiversity individuals from young children through teens and young adults.

“It’s an opportunity to make a difference,” said Lisa Audi, Founder of Bring on the Spectrum. Lisa made her dream a reality, next month she will officially be opening the doors to her sensory gym and community space. This fun place will be the new hangout spot for her 10-year-old daughter Carabelle. “It’s a fun place and I can make new friends,” said Carabelle.

The 5,600 square foot space will support individuals with a means to achieve a quality of life as respected members of the Capital Region by providing social, recreational, and lifestyle activities for all ages and abilities.

“There is a serious need for a community space for individuals on the spectrum, but not just young children. Teens and young adults stand to benefit as well, and Bring on the Spectrum will be creating important opportunities of interest for individuals of all ages and all abilities,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “I’ve always said nothing truly impactful happens without partnerships, and Bring on the Spectrum isn’t going alone. This new community space and sensory gym is the product of partnering with small businesses and nonprofits to bring the activities to fruition.”

Bring on the Spectrum will have two distinct areas within the sensory gym. One for children, and one for tween/teens/young adults/adults. Children will enjoy sensory swings, a climb and slide, and tactile activities. The space will feature sensory swings that hold up 300 pounds.

“We understand and embrace the neurodiverse community as an employer,” said Pam Cerrone, Director of Public Relations for Price Chopper/Market 32. “We also recognize the need for activities for neurodiverse individuals of all ages, and we are pleased to support the sensory room at Bring on the Spectrum.”

The Community Space will host activities ranging from art and music to yoga, as well as Improv, drama, board games, and movie nights. Lisa says they’re finishing up the final touches before officially opening the doors. She says this couldn’t be possible without help from the community, local leaders, and her supportive daughter Carabelle.

You can learn more information and donate to the project online.