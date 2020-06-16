Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired General Manager Jason Botterill.

The announcement comes after another disappointing season on the ice, where the team finished 30-31-8.

“This morning, we informed Jason Botterill he will no longer be the General Manager of the Sabres. This decision was made after many candid discussions with Jason during a full review of our hockey operation. We recognized we have philosophical differences regarding how best to put ourselves in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup. So, we decided to make this change. We wish Jason and his family all the best moving forward, and we thank him for his time and energy devoted to our organization and to the City of Buffalo.” Kim and Terry Pegula

In his place, the Sabres have promoted Senior Vice President of Business Administration Kevyn Adams to General Manager.