S. Troy Industrial Rd. may soon be a reality

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For twenty-five there has been talk about a road for industrial traffic in the southern part of Troy.



People who live along 1st and 2nd Street say it’s loud, their houses shake and dust is everywhere.

The urgency for the project has increased in the past few years and is now at the point where the city of Troy is ready to go ahead with plans.

The only thing stopping them are the easements from the county of Rensselaer. Four months ago Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin put a hold on signing the easements.

McLaughlin says it would be irresponsible on his part if he didn’t look into the possibility of using land the county owns, along the path of the proposed road.

Rensselaer County pays $1 million in rent for its social service and probation departments in a building on River Street in downtown Troy. The county executive is having the land evaluated to see if it’s large enough to put a building on it.

McLaughlin says it won’t be much longer and he envisions that the road project could be started as early as this summer.

City of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says they are in communication with the county and his administration is ready to move forward with the project once they receive the easements from the county.