RV hype continues as cost climbs each month

KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last year was the summer of RVs and 2021 is no different.

For Rob Hoston and his wife Anne, camping has been their saving grace. “It’s helping us heal a little bit from this pandemic,” he said.

They’ve been campers for 30 years. This summer, they decided to take it up a notch. They traded in their pop-up camper for a travel trailer.

Turns out, they’re not the only ones, and their timing at Seven O’s was perfect.

We looked at the trailer we wanted to purchase and it was exactly what we wanted and they only had one of them. So, yeah we got very, very lucky. It was exactly what we wanted. Rob Hoston

Lucky… you could say that again.

Seven O’s President Harold Oot says the hype behind campers took off with the pandemic but like everything else, production shut down for a month and a half.

“The supply of units just dwindled down to almost nothing and then, the industry hasn’t been able to catch up.” Harold Oot

Normally, they would have a dozen motor homes on the lot. These days, they have zero. It could be at least three months for one to come in once it’s ordered.

On the other hand, there is a decent supply of travel trailers.

Oot says manufacturers are doing whatever they can to keep up, especially over the past six months.

“The manufacturers have shipped more units each of those months than ever in history, even with the constraints on production,” Oot said.

Like Hoston, many people share the desire to unplug and get away from home safely.

“Once we get everything set up you know, I find a couple of trees and put my hammock in between the trees and that’s it,” Oot said. “We still work full-time, both of us, so it’s really, really nice to be able to get out and um, get out in the woods and just kind of relax and stuff and be with good friends.”

As for the cost, it’s gone up across the board, in part because of an increase in material costs.

“Almost each month we get a price increase,” Oot said. He doesn’t believe the cost will go down any time soon.