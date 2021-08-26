Rutland police officer fatally shoots 33-year-old man in McDonald’s

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 25, around 3 p.m. the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old-man by Vermont State Police inside a McDonald’s on U.S. Route 7 is under investigation.

Police said the investigation is in the initial stages, processing the crime scene, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing any available video and audio.

Shortly before the shooting, Police said, there was a motor vehicle crash near the restaurant involving a car and a UPS delivery truck. The circumstances of the crash and what led up to also are under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy.

The state police ask if anyone might have information relevant to the investigation, please contact the VSP barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.\