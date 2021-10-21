Rutland Police arrest a man suspected in fatal hit-and-run

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland

Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, October 20, Vermont State Police arrest a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 4, in the Town of Mendon, near the Killington Pico Motor Inn.

According to Police Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in the death of a 54-year-old man from Rutland.

Through investigation, Police determined that Gunnip had been operating a 2019 Dodge Ram truck that struck Henry Miles, as he crossed the highway at around 9:34 p.m., on March 11.

Miles sustained serious injury as a result of being struck Police say he was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver’s side rear-view mirror had broken off and was found by police at the scene of the crash, which Investigators determine the mirror had come from Gunnip’s truck Police said.

Police said blood evidence also was found on the mirror that was determined to have come from the victim of the fatal crash.

Gunnip was processed and released on a citation to appear for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 25, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

No further information is currently available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Shaughnessy with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19