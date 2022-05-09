WEST RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police believe that a suspicious device found in a West Rutland basement is a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade. The Vermont State Police said the device was assessed by members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad and safely secured.

On May 8 around noon, troopers responded to a home on Franklin Street in West Rutland. Someone who was cleaning out a basement said they had discovered a possible explosive device.

This device, believed to be a World War II-era Japanese hand grenade, was located in the basement of a West Rutland home on Sunday (VSP).

When they arrived, troopers found the device had already been moved to the backyard. Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad responded to the home and removed the device.

Police said there were no injuries and no danger to the public. The device is set to be turned over to the Vermont National Guard for disposal at a later date.