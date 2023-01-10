PITTSFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland woman has succumbed to her injuries following a rollover car accident that took place on January 3. Barbara Cobb, 75, has died.

Police say their investigation showed Cobb was driving northbound on Vermont Route 100 and lost control of her car because of the icy road conditions. Police say the car went off the roadway and overturned onto its roof. Cobb was entrapped in the car and had to be extricated by first responders.

Cobb was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Killington Auto responded to remove the car from the scene. Troopers along with the Killington Fire Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene. Vermont DMV Officers and Vermont AOT were also present.