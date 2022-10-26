WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after Troopers claim he broke into a garage on Chapel Street and stole several items. According to police, Lawrence Mace, 49, also violated a relief from abuse order by being within 300 feet of the property.

Mace was arrested on Monday night and taken to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing. While he was in custody, Troopers, armed with a search warrant, paid a visit to Mace’s house. There, police claim they found items stolen from the Chapel Street garage.

Mace was released on a citation to answer the charges of burglary and violation of an abuse order at a later date. He was scheduled for a Tuesday afternoon appearance in Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division.