RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning. The break was first reported around 5:30 a.m., near the corner of South Main and Allen.

“It is recommended to take Jackson Ave as a detour,” a spokesperson for Rutland City Police said in a Facebook post Monday morning. The city’s Department of Public Works did not provide an update on when the issue might be resolved.

People who live near Allen Street may experience low water pressure until the break is repaired. For more information, call the department of public works at (802) 773-1813.